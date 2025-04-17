Javier Assad Injury: Reaches fourth inning in rehab start

Assad (oblique) struck out four and allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk over 3.1 innings in a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Iowa.

Assad has been on the shelf all season after suffering a left oblique strain early in spring training, but he's now reached the final phase of his recovery process. He tossed 66 pitches in Tuesday's outing and is expected to increase his workload in another start with Iowa on Sunday. If all goes well in his second rehab appearance, Assad could return from the 15-day injured list as soon as next weekend. It's not clear if Assad would immediately supplant Ben Brown or Colin Rea for a spot at the back end of the Chicago rotation once he's activated.