Javier Assad headshot

Javier Assad Injury: Won't return by Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Assad (oblique) will begin the season on the injured list, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Assad is aiming to resume throwing off a mound sometime next week, but the Cubs have determined that he won't have enough time to work his way back before the beginning of the season. With Assad now out of the running, Colin Rea, Jordan Wicks and Ben Brown will spend the rest of camp competing for the fifth spot in Chicago's Opening Day rotation.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
