Javier Assad News: Awarded another start
`Assad will start Monday's game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Added to the rotation last week following the placements of Matthew Boyd (biceps) and Cade Horton (forearm) on the injured list, Assad acquitted himself well in his first start of 2026, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out three and allowing three baserunners in a win over the Rays. Boyd could be ready to return from the IL this weekend when first eligible, but if Assad can come through with another strong outing Monday, he may end up sticking in the rotation as the Cubs' No. 5 starter over Colin Rea.
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