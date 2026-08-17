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Javier Assad News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Cubs recalled Assad from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Assad was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but he's back with the Cubs one day later after the big club placed Edward Cabrera (blister) on the 15-day injured list. Prior to being sent down to the minors, Assad was moved to the bullpen after the Cubs acquired Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. However, Assad -- who has started in 10 of 21 major-league games this season -- could return to the team's rotation following Cabrera's recent injury.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
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