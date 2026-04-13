Javier Assad News: Disastrous in first loss
Assad (1-1) took the loss Monday against the Phillies, allowing nine runs on 11 hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out three.
After pitching 5.2 shutout innings in his season debut versus the Rays, Assad faltered in a much tougher spot against Philadelphia's potent lineup. The nine runs allowed were a career worst, and the 11 knocks given up were also a career worst for the right-hander. Matthew Boyd (biceps) is on track to rejoin the Cubs' rotation early next week against the Phillies, so Assad's next start may not come at the major-league level if Boyd is indeed ready to return by then.
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