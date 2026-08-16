Javier Assad headshot

Javier Assad News: Dispatched to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:38pm

The Cubs optioned Assad to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Assad lost his spot in the rotation in the aftermath of the Aug. 3 trade deadline and shifted to the bullpen, and he'll now end up losing his spot on the roster entirely after the Cubs reinstated Edward Cabrera (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Sunday. Assad is expected to get stretched back out at Triple-A to offer insurance in case injuries test the big club's starting depth down the stretch.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Assad See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Assad See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Underrostered Talented Starters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Underrostered Talented Starters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
16 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
20 days ago