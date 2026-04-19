Javier Assad News: Gets back on track Sunday

Assad did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Mets, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Assad allowed a solo homer in the fifth inning but was otherwise strong, departing one out shy of a quality start at 82 pitches. The 28-year-old has sandwiched two solid efforts around a nine-run blowup Monday, leaving him with a 5.74 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 15.2 innings. With Matthew Boyd (biceps) expected to return from the injured list next week, it's unclear what Assad's role will be moving forward.