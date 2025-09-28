Assad closed out the regular season by winning four of his last five outings, one of which was a relief appearance. In that span, he gave up nine runs across 23 innings with a 14:9 K:BB. The right-hander has a 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB across 37 innings through eight appearances (seven starts) this season. His 79-pitch outing Sunday will likely keep him off the Cubs' roster for the wild-card round versus the Padres, but Assad could be included in the bullpen if Chicago advances to the NLDS.