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Javier Assad News: Picks up win in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 5:53am

Assad (3-1) tossed 3.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Friday's 7-1 victory over the Rangers. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out one.

Ben Brown started for the Cubs and gave them four solid innings before turning things over to the bullpen. Assad stepped up with some important length and earned his third win of the year and second in relief. The righty has a subpar 6.00 ERA across 24 innings so far, but that figure is inflated by the nine runs he allowed on April 13 and the six runs he gave up on April 25. Outside of those two bad outings, Assad has a sharp 0.52 ERA.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
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