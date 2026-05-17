Javier Assad News: Sent down to minors
The Cubs optioned Assad to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.
Assad has been working out of the bullpen for Chicago and has appeared in three games so far in May, allowing just one run with a 3:1 K:BB over seven innings. Despite his recent effectiveness, he'll head to Iowa in favor of a fresh arm. The Cubs selected the contract of lefty Ty Blach from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
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