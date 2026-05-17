Javier Assad headshot

Javier Assad News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

The Cubs optioned Assad to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Assad has been working out of the bullpen for Chicago and has appeared in three games so far in May, allowing just one run with a 3:1 K:BB over seven innings. Despite his recent effectiveness, he'll head to Iowa in favor of a fresh arm. The Cubs selected the contract of lefty Ty Blach from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Assad See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Assad See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
28 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
34 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
35 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
36 days ago