Javier Assad News: Sent to minors
The Cubs optioned Assad to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Marquee Sports Network reports.
Assad was terrific in three appearances during Cactus League play, allowing two runs (one earned) with an 8:1 K:BB over 6.2 innings. It wasn't enough for him to capture a spot on the Opening Day roster, but Assad will play a role on the Cubs in 2026, either as a long reliever, spot starter or both.
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