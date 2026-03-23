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Javier Assad News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Cubs optioned Assad to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Marquee Sports Network reports.

Assad was terrific in three appearances during Cactus League play, allowing two runs (one earned) with an 8:1 K:BB over 6.2 innings. It wasn't enough for him to capture a spot on the Opening Day roster, but Assad will play a role on the Cubs in 2026, either as a long reliever, spot starter or both.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
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