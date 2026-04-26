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Javier Assad News: Shifts to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 6:57am

Assad surrendered six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters across 2.1 innings of relief in Saturday's 12-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Assad made his second consecutive appearance out of the bullpen, after he had started in each of his first three outings of the season and yielded 10 earned runs over 15.2 innings. Following Matthew Boyd's recent return from the injured list, the Cubs opted to keep Colin Rea in the rotation over Assad as their fifth starter, but Assad ended up being thrust into action Saturday in long relief of Rea, who was chased midway through the fourth inning. Assad didn't fare any better while mopping up behind Rea and now holds a 7.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB across 19 innings on the campaign.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
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