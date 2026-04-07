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Javier Assad News: Steps up with good performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 7:20pm

Assad (1-0) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rays. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out three.

Assad got the call to the majors with Matthew Boyd (biceps) and Cade Horton (forearm) landing on the injured list within the past few days, and the former stepped up with a stellar performance for the Cubs. Horton is now set to undergo season-ending surgery on his right UCL, so it's possible that Assad sticks around as Chicago's fourth or fifth starter for the foreseeable future. The righty struggled with injuries of his own last season, but he's mostly been effective for Chicago when he's been on the field since making his MLB debut in 2022. Assad is penciled in to start again Monday against the Phillies on the road, and he's worth a look in fantasy leagues if he can string together a few good outings.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
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