Javier Assad News: Vying for final rotation spot

Assad is likely vying for the Cubs' fifth rotation spot this spring, with Jordan Wicks among his top competitors, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Assad made a career-high 29 starts a season ago and held his own, compiling a 3.73 ERA and 124 strikeouts across 147 innings. A year earlier, the righty served in a swing role, as he made 10 starts and 22 relief appearances. The Cubs likely want Assad to stick in the rotation, though the top four spots seem spoken for by Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and new addition Matthew Boyd. That leaves Assad, Wicks and possibly others to compete for the No. 5 job. Given Assad's starting experience from 2024, he's likely the favorite at this point.