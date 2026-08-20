Javier Assad News: Works in long relief after call-up
Assad struck out two and allowed two hits and no walks over three scoreless innings of relief Tuesday in the Cubs' 4-3 win over the White Sox.
Though he was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday as the corresponding move to Edward Cabrera (finger) returning to the 15-day injured list, Assad won't end up replacing Cabrera in the rotation. After the Cubs called upon Assad to work in long relief following a short start by Kevin Gausman (hand) on Tuesday, David Peterson will end up taking over Cabrera's spot in the rotation this weekend in Seattle, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Assad See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week19 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Underrostered Talented Starters20 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Assad See More