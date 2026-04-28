Javier Baez Injury: Carted off field

Baez was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent right ankle injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Baez made an awkward slide into first base during the fifth inning of Tuesday's contest and had to leave the game in a cart. The Tigers will presumably send him in for imaging to determine the severity of his injury, at which point more will be known regarding his short-term availability. Any missed starts for Baez would likely lead to increased playing time in the outfield for Wenceel Perez and also make it easier for Gleyber Torres, Colt Keith and Kevin McGonigle to make regular starts in the infield.