Javier Baez Injury: Expected back in lineup Saturday
Chris McCosky of The Detroit NewsBaez (back) is expected back in the Tigers' Grapefruit League lineup Saturday versus the Pirates, mmm reports.
Baez hasn't played since being scratched from Tuesday's lineup with lower-back tightness. However, he'll go through a full workout Friday and, if all goes well, will be back in action this weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Starting Pitchers - Part 2Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets2 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central10 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 10147 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, October 5th152 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More