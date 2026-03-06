Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez Injury: Expected back in lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Chris McCosky of The Detroit NewsBaez (back) is expected back in the Tigers' Grapefruit League lineup Saturday versus the Pirates, mmm reports.

Baez hasn't played since being scratched from Tuesday's lineup with lower-back tightness. However, he'll go through a full workout Friday and, if all goes well, will be back in action this weekend.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
