Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez Injury: Making slow progress with ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Baez is scheduled to meet with a specialist in the near future for further evaluation on his sprained right ankle, which hasn't healed as quickly as the team hoped, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

After being placed on the shelf April 29, Baez had been in the midst of a running and hitting progression as the Tigers' spring training facility in Florida, but he apparently hasn't been able to get over the hump in his recovery from the injury. Once Baez gets checked out by the specialist, the Tigers should have a better idea regarding a treatment plan for the injury along with a potential timeline for the 33-year-old to start ramping up his activities. Given that he's already missed nearly a month due to the injury, Baez could be a candidate to shift to the 60-day injured list if he's not ready to begin a rehab assignment within the next couple of weeks.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
7 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
14 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
16 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
21 days ago
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
22 days ago