Javier Baez Injury: Not starting Monday
Baez (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Baez will get at least one day off after he experienced a flareup of the left shoulder injury he initially suffered in a June 14 game against the Reds during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. Though he's been able to get by with receiving regular treatment since suffering the injury more than a month ago, Baez went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts before the soreness in his shoulder proved to be too much for him to stay in the game. For his part, the three-time All-Star doesn't believe he'll require a stint on the injured list, but he'll likely need to make notable progress within the next few days to avoid being deactivated.
