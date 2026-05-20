Javier Baez Injury: Ramping up in Florida

Baez (ankle) has been conducting his rehab at the Tigers' spring training facility in Florida and is taking part in full baseball activities, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers haven't issued a definitive target date for Baez's return from the 10-day injured list, but he could soon be ready to head out on a rehab assignment or take part in simulated games as part of his ramp-up process. Before hitting the shelf April 29 due to a right ankle sprain, Baez had been splitting time between shortstop and center field this season and slashed .256/.280/.397 over 82 plate appearances. While Baez's offensive production wasn't anything special, the Tigers still have multiple weak spots in their lineup, so the 33-year-old may have a path to a near-everyday role once he returns.