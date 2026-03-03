Javier Baez Injury: Scratched with back tightness
Baez was scratched from Tuesday's exhibition game versus Team Dominican Republic due to lower-back tightness.
Baez should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Max Clark subbed in for Baez in center field in the Tigers' lineup Tuesday.
