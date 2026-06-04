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Javier Baez Injury: Shut down from activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Baez (ankle) has been shut down from baseball activities for an unspecified length of time, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Initially placed on the 10-day injured list April 29 due to a right high-ankle sprain, Baez hadn't progressed as quickly as the Tigers had hoped while conducting his rehab program at the team's facility in Florida. After meeting with an ankle specialist Monday, Baez was advised to put his rehab on hold and rest up for the time being. Once he eventually starts ramping up again, Baez is likely to require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Tigers, so he's still expected to be multiple weeks away from being activated.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
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