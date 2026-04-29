Javier Baez Injury: Sidelined by sprained ankle
The Tigers placed Baez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right ankle sprain.
Baez suffered the injury while trying to leg out a base hit in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta and was carted off the field. The Tigers haven't revealed the severity of Baez's sprain, but he's likely to need more than just a minimum 10-day absence. Wenceel Perez and Matt Vierling should see upticks in playing time while Baez is shelved.
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