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Javier Baez Injury: Sidelined by sprained ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 1:41pm

The Tigers placed Baez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right ankle sprain.

Baez suffered the injury while trying to leg out a base hit in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta and was carted off the field. The Tigers haven't revealed the severity of Baez's sprain, but he's likely to need more than just a minimum 10-day absence. Wenceel Perez and Matt Vierling should see upticks in playing time while Baez is shelved.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
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