Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Baez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Baez will get a chance to catch his breath after going 7-for-14 with a homer and three runs scored over his last four games. Kevin McGonigle will start at shortstop while Baez sits, and Matt Vierling will patrol center field.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
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