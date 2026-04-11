Javier Baez News: Absent from lineup
Baez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Baez will get a chance to catch his breath after going 7-for-14 with a homer and three runs scored over his last four games. Kevin McGonigle will start at shortstop while Baez sits, and Matt Vierling will patrol center field.
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