Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Back in lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 5:55am

Baez (back) will start at second base and bat sixth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Lower-back tightness kept Baez off the field for a few days but will not significantly hinder his preparations for the start of the season. The 33-year-old is off to a nice start this spring with four hits, including a homer, to go along with a stolen base through four exhibition games. He has three-position eligibility entering the 2026 campaign (3B, SS, OF) but his exact role is still to be determined.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
