Javier Baez News: Back in lineup Saturday
Baez (back) will start at second base and bat sixth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Lower-back tightness kept Baez off the field for a few days but will not significantly hinder his preparations for the start of the season. The 33-year-old is off to a nice start this spring with four hits, including a homer, to go along with a stolen base through four exhibition games. He has three-position eligibility entering the 2026 campaign (3B, SS, OF) but his exact role is still to be determined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Starting Pitchers - Part 22 days ago
-
MLB Picks
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets3 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central11 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 10148 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, October 5th153 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More