Javier Baez News: Back on bench Wednesday

Baez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Baez had started in each of the last three games -- twice in left field, once at shortstop -- but he'll head to the bench as the Tigers close out their series with the Rays. The Tigers should continue to make regular room in the lineup for Baez against left-handed pitching, but he'll likely have to settle for more of a part-time role versus righties while he's largely struggled to produce since being activated from the injured list July 28. In 19 games following his reinstatement, Baez is slashing .268/.297/.352 with no home runs or stolen bases, eight RBI and 12 runs.