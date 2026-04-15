Javier Baez News: Continues solid play
Baez went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Royals.
Baez started in center field for the third time in Detroit's last five games, and he continued his solid start to the season. The veteran is now batting .295 with a .774 OPS, one home run, five RBI and five runs scored across 13 appearances. Baez's ability to play the outfield has opened up shortstop for young phenom Kevin McGonigle, and that arrangement figures to stick for the time being, though McGonigle can also shift over to third to allow Baez to cover short on occasion.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles InYesterday
-
Rounding Third
Week 3 FAAB Review2 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More