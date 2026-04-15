Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Continues solid play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 6:39pm

Baez went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Royals.

Baez started in center field for the third time in Detroit's last five games, and he continued his solid start to the season. The veteran is now batting .295 with a .774 OPS, one home run, five RBI and five runs scored across 13 appearances. Baez's ability to play the outfield has opened up shortstop for young phenom Kevin McGonigle, and that arrangement figures to stick for the time being, though McGonigle can also shift over to third to allow Baez to cover short on occasion.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
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