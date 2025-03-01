Javier Baez News: Feels fully healthy

Baez (hip) said he's been running and swinging at 100% recently, Joey Johnston of MLB.com reports.

Baez underwent a right hip labral repair last September and has been ramping up slowly during the winter months. The veteran shortstop made his Grapefruit League debut Friday, and although he went 0-for-2 with a walk as the DH, he said afterward that he felt good. Baez could bounce back some in 2025 if he's fully healthy, but he may see a reduced role with the younger Trey Sweeney expected to see a lot of playing time at short.