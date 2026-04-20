Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Grabbing seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Baez is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Red Sox.

Baez had drawn seven consecutive starts, but he'll get a day off for the Patriots' Day game in Boston. Matt Vierling will patrol center field, and Kevin McGonigle will occupy shortstop in the series finale.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
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