Javier Baez News: Grabbing seat Monday
Baez is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Red Sox.
Baez had drawn seven consecutive starts, but he'll get a day off for the Patriots' Day game in Boston. Matt Vierling will patrol center field, and Kevin McGonigle will occupy shortstop in the series finale.
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