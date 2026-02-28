Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Hits first spring home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Baez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Baez has now gone 4-for-7 through three spring games, and his home run Friday was his first of the exhibition slate. Earlier this month, the veteran was suspended from the World Baseball Classic for testing positive for marijuana in March 2023. The WBC's governing body classifies marijuana as a banned substance, but Major League Baseball does not, so his status with the Tigers is unaffected. Baez looks like Detroit's primary shortstop to begin the year, though he could also move into a utility role and play some in center, particularly if top prospect Kevin McGonigle makes a push for the role at short. The 33-year-old had something of a bounceback campaign in 2025, but his fantasy value overall has been trending down across his four seasons with the Tigers.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
4 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 10
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
141 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, October 5th
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, October 5th
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
146 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
149 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
149 days ago