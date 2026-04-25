Javier Baez News: Hits second home run in loss

Baez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Reds.

Baez launched his second home run of the season in the third inning against Cincinnati lefty Andrew Abbott. The veteran utility player continues to see regular playing time split between the middle infield and center field. While Baez's power production is down from earlier in his career, he is at least making solid contact with a .278 batting average, which would be his best mark since 2019.