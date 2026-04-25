Javier Baez News: Hits second home run in loss
Baez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Reds.
Baez launched his second home run of the season in the third inning against Cincinnati lefty Andrew Abbott. The veteran utility player continues to see regular playing time split between the middle infield and center field. While Baez's power production is down from earlier in his career, he is at least making solid contact with a .278 batting average, which would be his best mark since 2019.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge4 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 4 FAAB Results4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In11 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 3 FAAB Review12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More