Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Hits second home run in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Baez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Reds.

Baez launched his second home run of the season in the third inning against Cincinnati lefty Andrew Abbott. The veteran utility player continues to see regular playing time split between the middle infield and center field. While Baez's power production is down from earlier in his career, he is at least making solid contact with a .278 batting average, which would be his best mark since 2019.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
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