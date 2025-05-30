Fantasy Baseball
Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: On bench again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Baez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.

It's the second straight game Baez is on the bench as Wenceel Perez receives a third consecutive start in center field for Detroit. Baez appears to be falling back into more of a part-time role after serving as the Tigers' primary center fielder for most of May. The 32-year-old started the month with a 1.050 OPS in his first 11 games of May, but he's fallen into a 5-for-31 slump over the past couple weeks.

