Javier Baez News: On bench again Friday

Baez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.

It's the second straight game Baez is on the bench as Wenceel Perez receives a third consecutive start in center field for Detroit. Baez appears to be falling back into more of a part-time role after serving as the Tigers' primary center fielder for most of May. The 32-year-old started the month with a 1.050 OPS in his first 11 games of May, but he's fallen into a 5-for-31 slump over the past couple weeks.