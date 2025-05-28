Fantasy Baseball
Javier Baez News: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 8:15am

Baez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

After posting a 1.128 OPS over a 16-game stretch from April 26 to May 16, Baez is batting .167 (5-for-30) over his past 10 contests. The veteran infielder has been operating as Detroit's primary center fielder, but he has more competition at the position after the activation of Wenceel Perez (back), who is making his second straight start in center Wednesday.

