Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Pair of hits in loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Baez went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Twins.

Baez was the only Detroit player to record multiple hits, as Mick Abel shut out the Tigers through six innings before giving way to the bullpen. Baez was the lone hitter to have much success against Abel, singling in the second inning before doubling in the fourth. Baez is still looking for his first home run of the season but is slashing .323/.353/.419 with three doubles, three RBI, three runs scored, one stolen base and a 1:7 BB:K across 34 plate appearances.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
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