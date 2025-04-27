Javier Baez News: Records three hits in win

Baez went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Baez started the nightcap on the bench before entering as a defensive replacement, though he managed to make his mark in the first game. The 32-year-old started that contest in center field, which is where he's been playing exclusively recently. The eventual returns of Matt Vierling (shoulder), Wenceel Perez (back) and Parker Meadows (arm) will give Detroit other options in center, but Baez's versatility has given his fantasy profile a boost in the early going, and he figures to serve as a super utility player once Detroit is healthier.