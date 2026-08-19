Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Resting for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Baez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

After starting in the last four games and going 0-for-14 with two strikeouts, Baez will head to the bench as the Tigers close out their series in Pittsburgh with a matinee game. Kevin McGonigle will slide over from third base to spell Baez at shortstop.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
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