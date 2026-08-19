Javier Baez News: Resting for series finale
Baez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
After starting in the last four games and going 0-for-14 with two strikeouts, Baez will head to the bench as the Tigers close out their series in Pittsburgh with a matinee game. Kevin McGonigle will slide over from third base to spell Baez at shortstop.
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