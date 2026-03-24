Javier Baez News: Set for utility role?
With Kevin McGonigle set to make the Opening Day roster, per Robert Murray of FanSided.com, Baez may ultimately slide into a utility role with the Tigers.
The Tigers wouldn't have top prospect McGonigle on the roster just to sit on the bench, so the 21-year-old should see plenty of time at shortstop. That could push Baez into more of a utility role where he plays both in the infield and outfield. The veteran saw his first action in center field at the MLB level last season, and he could ultimately overtake Parker Meadows there in 2026, particularly if the former performs better at the plate. Baez should also see time at short when McGonigle needs a breather.
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