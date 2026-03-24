Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Set for utility role?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

With Kevin McGonigle set to make the Opening Day roster, per Robert Murray of FanSided.com, Baez may ultimately slide into a utility role with the Tigers.

The Tigers wouldn't have top prospect McGonigle on the roster just to sit on the bench, so the 21-year-old should see plenty of time at shortstop. That could push Baez into more of a utility role where he plays both in the infield and outfield. The veteran saw his first action in center field at the MLB level last season, and he could ultimately overtake Parker Meadows there in 2026, particularly if the former performs better at the plate. Baez should also see time at short when McGonigle needs a breather.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Starting Pitchers - Part 2
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Starting Pitchers - Part 2
Author Image
KC Joyner
19 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
20 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
28 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 10
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
165 days ago