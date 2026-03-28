Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Baez is not in the Tigers' starting lineup against the Padres on Saturday.

The Tigers will tweak their lineup for Saturday's game, moving Kevin McGonigle to shortstop and Colt Keith to third base while Kerry Carpenter serves as the designated hitter. Through two regular-season games, Baez has gone 1-for-7 with one walk and two strikeouts.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
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