Javier Baez News: Sitting Saturday
Baez is not in the Tigers' starting lineup against the Padres on Saturday.
The Tigers will tweak their lineup for Saturday's game, moving Kevin McGonigle to shortstop and Colt Keith to third base while Kerry Carpenter serves as the designated hitter. Through two regular-season games, Baez has gone 1-for-7 with one walk and two strikeouts.
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