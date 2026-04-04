Javier Baez News: Sitting Saturday
Baez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Baez will take a seat after going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win. His absence will allow Kevin McGonigle to start at shortstop with Colt Keith at third base.
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