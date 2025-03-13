Fantasy Baseball
Javier Baez News: Starting at third base Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Baez will start at third base and bat sixth in Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus the Yankees, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Baez hasn't played third base since 2019, when he started there one game. With Matt Vierling (shoulder) out, it's possible Baez sees some action at the hot corner versus lefties. He also remains in the mix for playing time at shortstop.

