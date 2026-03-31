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Javier Baez News: Stepping out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Baez isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks.

Baez will stay put in Detroit's dugout to begin Tuesday's festivities while Kevin McGonigle gets the nod at shortstop and Colt Keith starts at the hot corner.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
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