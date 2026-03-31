Javier Baez News: Stepping out of lineup
Baez isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks.
Baez will stay put in Detroit's dugout to begin Tuesday's festivities while Kevin McGonigle gets the nod at shortstop and Colt Keith starts at the hot corner.
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