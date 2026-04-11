Javier Baez News: Swats first homer of year
Baez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.
Getting the start in center field and batting ninth, the veteran utility player took Chris Paddack deep in the fifth inning for his first long ball of the season. Baez will still get reps at shortstop, but he'll be part of the solution in the outfield while Parker Meadows (concussion/arm) is sidelined, a role Baez thrived in last season. He's had a quick start to 2026 at the plate as well, slashing .324/.351/.500 through 10 games with three doubles, a steal, four runs and four RBI.
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