Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Swipes first bag in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:58pm

Baez went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI in Friday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Baez started at shortstop and batted ninth, with red-hot rookie Kevin McGonigle covering third and batting leadoff. McGonigle has certainly hit the ground running in his MLB debut and will play short frequently, so Baez will likely need to settle into more of a utility role. So far, the veteran has only seen time at short and second base, but he remains an option to play at third as well as in the outfield. Baez has yet to really get going in 2026, as he's sporting a .513 OPS with no home runs and the single stolen base through five games.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Baez See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
MLB
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago