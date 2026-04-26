Javier Baez News: Taking seat Sunday
Baez isn't in the starting lineup Sunday versus Cincinnati.
Baez started the Tigers' previous five games, making appearances at shortstop and second base and in center field. However, he'll begin Sunday on the bench after going 3-for-17 with one homer during that five-game stretch.
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