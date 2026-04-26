Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Baez isn't in the starting lineup Sunday versus Cincinnati.

Baez started the Tigers' previous five games, making appearances at shortstop and second base and in center field. However, he'll begin Sunday on the bench after going 3-for-17 with one homer during that five-game stretch.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
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