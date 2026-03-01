Javier Mogollon headshot

Javier Mogollon News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Mogollon (undisclosed) made his Cactus League debut Friday in the White Sox's 5-2 loss to the Brewers, going 0-for-1 while playing three innings at second base.

The 20-year-old infielder didn't play after June 29 last season due to an unspecified injury, but he looks to have moved past that issue. Mogollon is expected to open the 2026 season at either High-A Winston-Salem or Single-A Kannapolis.

Javier Mogollon
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Mogollon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Mogollon See More
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
MLB
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
Author Image
James Anderson
May 9, 2024