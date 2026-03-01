Javier Mogollon News: Makes spring debut

Mogollon (undisclosed) made his Cactus League debut Friday in the White Sox's 5-2 loss to the Brewers, going 0-for-1 while playing three innings at second base.

The 20-year-old infielder didn't play after June 29 last season due to an unspecified injury, but he looks to have moved past that issue. Mogollon is expected to open the 2026 season at either High-A Winston-Salem or Single-A Kannapolis.