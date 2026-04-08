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Javier Sanoja News: Back to bench vs. righty starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Sanoja is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Sanoja will hit the bench after he had been included in the lineup at third base in each of the Marlins' last four games -- all against left-handed starting pitchers. Graham Pauley will settle back in at the hot corner Wednesday in place of Sanoja, who is likely to remain stuck in the short side of a platoon.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
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