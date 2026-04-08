Javier Sanoja News: Back to bench vs. righty starter
Sanoja is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Sanoja will hit the bench after he had been included in the lineup at third base in each of the Marlins' last four games -- all against left-handed starting pitchers. Graham Pauley will settle back in at the hot corner Wednesday in place of Sanoja, who is likely to remain stuck in the short side of a platoon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Sanoja See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country43 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Sanoja See More