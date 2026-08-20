Javier Sanoja headshot

Javier Sanoja News: Bright spot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Sanoja went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Phillies.

Sanoja was the only Marlin who seemed to have an answer for Aaron Nola on Wednesday -- the third baseman got Miami on the board in the sixth inning with his sixth homer of the season, one of his three hits on the day. Sanoja is now 7-for-16 (.438) with a pair of homers and six RBI in his last four contests, boosting his slash line to a solid .278/.317/.425 across 348 plate appearances this season with 48 RBI, 32 runs scored and six stolen bases.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
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