Javier Sanoja News: Drawing fourth start in five games

Sanoja will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Sanoja will remain in the lineup for the fourth time in five games and will occupy the hot corner for the second time during that stretch. Third base has been a bit of a revolving door for Miami of late, but Sanoja is still likely to need a sustained run of success at the dish in order to hold off the recently recalled Graham Pauley for playing time at the position. Over 113 plate appearances on the season, Sanoja has produced a modest .250/.310/.346 slash line with one home run and three stolen bases.