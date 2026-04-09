Javier Sanoja News: Drives in two on three hits in win

Sanoja went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Reds.

With Jakob Marsee getting the start at designated hitter, Sanoja was in center field Thursday and hit eighth against right-hander starter Rhett Lowder. Sanoja singled in each of his first three at-bats and drove home runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Sanoja is now slashing .406/.424/.500 with three doubles, seven RBI, one run scored, one stolen base and a 1:4 BB:K across 33 trips to the plate this season.