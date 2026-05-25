Javier Sanoja News: Drives two doubles in win

Sanoja went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

Sanoja racked up a pair of doubles, with his sixth-inning two-bagger plating a pair of runs. The 23-year-old has swung the bat well of late, tallying seven extra-base hits (one homer), 10 RBI and four runs across his past seven contests. Sanoja has started five of the past six games and should continue to see regular playing time while his bat stays hot.