Javier Sanoja headshot

Javier Sanoja News: Drives two doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Sanoja went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

Sanoja racked up a pair of doubles, with his sixth-inning two-bagger plating a pair of runs. The 23-year-old has swung the bat well of late, tallying seven extra-base hits (one homer), 10 RBI and four runs across his past seven contests. Sanoja has started five of the past six games and should continue to see regular playing time while his bat stays hot.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Sanoja See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Sanoja See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago